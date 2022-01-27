45,585 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Purchased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.70. 36,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,740. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 348.13 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

