$48.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post $48.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $48.80 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $34.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $174.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $175.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $224.50 million, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLAB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,321 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 12.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded down $10.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.36 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.