$48.61 Million in Sales Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will post $48.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.80 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $42.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $188.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.53 million to $189.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $195.67 million, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $200.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in UMH Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.68. 246,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,172. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.92%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.