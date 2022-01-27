5,259 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 446,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 212,275 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

