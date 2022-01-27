5,510 Shares in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Purchased by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,779,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 779,455 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,760,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,204,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 204,394 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,316,000.

Shares of Scion Tech Growth I stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

