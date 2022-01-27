56,461 Shares in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of DZS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DZS during the second quarter worth about $2,075,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DZS by 62.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DZS by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DZS by 19.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in DZS by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 33,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DZS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of DZSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,358. DZS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $386.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $88.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DZS Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

