5,750 Shares in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,987,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RM opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a market cap of $506.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.30. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

RM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $289,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $293,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,941 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

