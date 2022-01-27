$59.42 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to post sales of $59.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $60.24 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $52.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $236.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.55 billion to $237.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $248.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.91 billion to $250.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,635. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $136.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

