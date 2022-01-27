6,970 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 524.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HXL opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

