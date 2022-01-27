70,400 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 70,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 212.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Best Buy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 21.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 17.3% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.88. 32,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,831. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

