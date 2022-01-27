73,417 Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,417 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,427 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,056 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

