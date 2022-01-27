89bio, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($4.99) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of 89bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.99) per share for the year.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.35).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.42. The company has a market cap of $147.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.74. 89bio has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in 89bio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 89bio by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

