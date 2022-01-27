9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

