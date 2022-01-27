$90.25 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to post $90.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.90 million. DZS posted sales of $88.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $342.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $342.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $374.22 million, with estimates ranging from $363.43 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $88.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in DZS in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,075,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DZS by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DZS by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DZS by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in DZS by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 33,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 126,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,147. DZS has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.26.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

