$97.02 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will report sales of $97.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.05 million and the highest is $97.98 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $87.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $381.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.77 million to $382.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $398.49 million, with estimates ranging from $386.45 million to $410.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

GNL traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 748,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,127. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

