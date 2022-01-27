A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.58

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.58 and traded as low as C$37.00. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$37.98, with a volume of 23,183 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.34, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of C$554.27 million and a PE ratio of 20.50.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.