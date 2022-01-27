A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.28. 65,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $86.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

