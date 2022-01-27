AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Sells $91,777.50 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE AIR traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,763. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
