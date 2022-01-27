AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Sells $91,777.50 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AIR traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,763. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 497,216 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in AAR by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 402,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after buying an additional 295,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AAR by 5,736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 277,799 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in AAR by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AAR by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after buying an additional 233,446 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.