ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 187.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082,548 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.16% of ABB worth $106,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

