Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Up to $16.56

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $17.35. Abcam shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 393 shares.

ABCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the third quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

