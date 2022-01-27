Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Up to $16.56

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $17.35. Abcam shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 393 shares.
ABCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36.
About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
