Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Up to $16.56

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $17.35. Abcam shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 393 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt raised Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abcam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 529.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 387,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 171,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 145,730 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 31,854 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 4,182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,478,000 after buying an additional 2,384,085 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.