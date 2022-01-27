ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.06. 177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABMRF)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

