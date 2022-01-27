AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Get AC Immune alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $306.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.82.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AC Immune will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.