ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

ACNB has raised its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. ACNB has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 29.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACNB stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of ACNB worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

