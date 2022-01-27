Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATVI stock opened at $78.78 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

