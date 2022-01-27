Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.23

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 2782222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADPT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,638 shares of company stock worth $949,698. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,369,000 after buying an additional 416,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after buying an additional 33,928 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.