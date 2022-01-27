ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.70.
ADMA has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 1,463,105 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $4,653,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 173,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 259,767 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $1,603,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
