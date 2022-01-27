ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

ADMA has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 1,463,105 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $4,653,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 173,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 259,767 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $1,603,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADMA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 19,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.