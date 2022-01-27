Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,129 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 661.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,853,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,140 shares of company stock valued at $16,226,157 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $99.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.