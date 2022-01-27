Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,765 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $1,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $98,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.03 million, a P/E ratio of 239.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 4.42%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $189,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,350 shares of company stock worth $6,520,606 in the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

