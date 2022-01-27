Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 33.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

CMBS stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95.

