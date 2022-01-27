Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

BTEC stock opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

