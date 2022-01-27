Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 351,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 769,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

