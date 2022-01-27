AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DWEQ remained flat at $$23.38 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.53. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,796,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

