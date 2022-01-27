AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DWEQ remained flat at $$23.38 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.53. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $31.13.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.
