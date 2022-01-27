Advisory Research Inc. Buys New Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $54,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

NASDAQ:GT opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.