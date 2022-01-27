Advisory Research Inc. Has $410,000 Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average is $132.23.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

