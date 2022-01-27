Advisory Research Inc. Has $518,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

