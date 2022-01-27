Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,468 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 249,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 95,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GBDC opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.