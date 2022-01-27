Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,772 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Albany International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.33. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

AIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

