Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.52.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$16.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.58 and a 12-month high of C$22.28. The firm has a market cap of C$989.87 million and a P/E ratio of 15.24.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$946,399.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,864 shares in the company, valued at C$794,542.40.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

