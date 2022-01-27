Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.45

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.45 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 144181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

