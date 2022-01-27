Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

AEVA stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

