AGF Investments Inc. Sells 8,764 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 637,908 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.4% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $179,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.42. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.68.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.