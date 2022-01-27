Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.00

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$60.00 and last traded at C$60.05, with a volume of 327263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEM shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.0100002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.17%.

In other news, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

