Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Shares Down 0.8%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)’s share price fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.35. 70,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

