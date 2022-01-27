Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Albemarle by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $34,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 29.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 52.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.48.

Shares of ALB opened at $205.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.