Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 849,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 36.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

