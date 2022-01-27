Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

ALRS stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

