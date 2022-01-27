Alexandre Akoulitchev Buys 100,000 Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) insider Alexandre Akoulitchev purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($40,474.91).

LON:OBD opened at GBX 27 ($0.36) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.60. The company has a market cap of £27.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 25.50 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.69).

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.