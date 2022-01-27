Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Gap Down to $66.46

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.46, but opened at $65.01. Alliance Data Systems shares last traded at $67.92, with a volume of 2,510 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.73.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.