Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,150 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth $268,000.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:PBH opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

